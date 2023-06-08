 Rat or duck? Foreign object found in a student’s meal in China, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Rat or duck? Foreign object found in a student’s meal in China

Rat or duck? Foreign object found in a student’s meal in China
The college put up a notice clarifying that the foreign object in the student's meal was a duck neck.PHOTOS: WEIBO
Elaine Lee
Jun 08, 2023 08:22 pm

A school canteen in Nanchang, China, has caused a stir for saying that an object found in a student’s meal, suspected of being a rat head, is a duck neck.

The topic has since garnered 310 million views on Chinese social media platform Weibo as of Wednesday, reported Chinese news website, What’s On Weibo.

According to South China Morning Post, the incident, which happened at Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College, surfaced on Chinese social media on June 1 and was debunked by the college on June 3.

The local food regulatory department investigated the incident on June 4 and its preliminary investigations confirmed that the item in question was a duck neck.

But samples of the school’s dishes will be tested and the results will be shared in the next few days.

Henan Business Newspaper reported that students from the college were told not to discuss the incident on the Internet.

A bride, Ms Fan, in China greets her husband, Mr Zheng, in an Ultraman costume during their wedding ceremony.
World

'Never thought I'd marry Ultraman', says surprised groom

Related Stories

China live streamer dies after drinking too much alcohol in online challenge

Teen in China splurges $85k on mobile games, depletes family’s savings

Man in China sends $1.9m in cash, gold bars to fiancee’s home in armoured truck as part of ‘bride price’

The same college was in the news in November 2021, when a rat was found in its canteen, reported The Paper.

Many netizens were unconvinced that the object was a duck head as the college claimed. A blogger on Weibo who goes by the username Jianghu Lifuxiang posted a photo showing the similarities between the object and a rodent’s skull.

Another netizen asked: “How come the duck’s neck grew teeth?”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ChinaFOOD AND DRINKanimalsFOOD HYGIENE/SAFETY