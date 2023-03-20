Recovering from fall caused by prank, Malaysian child actress Puteri Rafasya now able to walk

In an Instagram post, Puteri Rafasya is seen walking slowly with the help of a cane while holding on to a railing.

Malaysian child actress, Puteri Rafasya, 12, is now able to take a few steps on her own, following a prank gone wrong which resulted in her being unable to walk and having to wear diapers.

In a post on her Instagram account on Sunday, Puteri is seen walking slowly with the help of a walking aid while holding on to a railing.

According to the caption posted by her mother Ms Fatin Aliza Salmi, Puteri started to walk on Friday - eight days after being warded at Tunku Azizah Hospital, and 25 days since she was injured.

Ms Fatin added that Puteri has been undergoing physiotherapy and now felt less pain. The young actress also no longer needed to wear diapers.

Ms Fatin also thanked everyone for their well wishes.

In the Feb 22 incident, Puteri was about to sit down on a chair when it was pulled back as a prank by another child while on the set of a drama filming.

Reports said that the prankster was related to another fellow actor, and was not supposed to be on the set.

The prank resulted in Puteri falling and landing on the metal legs of a tripod nearby.

Ms Fatin later updated her 114,000 followers that Puteri had fractured her hip bone and felt numbness in her lower limbs. It was attributed to a malfunctioned nervous system.

She also said that Puteri was rushed to the hospital following incontinence issues, leaving her unable to walk. She had to be confined to a wheelchair and had to wear diapers.

Ms Fatin said in an interview with Malay daily Harian Metro on March 14 that she had not received any acknowledgement or offer from the prankster’s family following the incident.

Following the latest update on Sunday, Puteri’s fans and fellow actors left encouraging messages and wished her well.

One of them told Puteri to be patient, as it may take a while before she is able to walk normally again.

Malaysian actress Siti Saleha said in Arabic: “Thank god.”