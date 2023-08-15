 Remains of at least 13 bodies found in Mexico's Veracruz state, Latest World News - The New Paper
Remains of at least 13 bodies found in Mexico's Veracruz state

Mexican authorities said six suspects have been detained so far.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Aug 15, 2023 10:13 am

MEXICO CITY - Police found the remains of at least 13 people packaged in freezers in a couple of buildings in Mexico’s Veracruz state, local authorities said on Monday.

They added that six suspects in the gruesome crime have been detained so far.

Field and laboratory tests are ongoing to determine the number of people involved and their identities, Veracruz’s attorney general said in a statement.

Veracruz is an oil-rich state along Mexico’s Gulf coast that has long been a hub for human and drug trafficking as well as other criminal activity.

More than 400 people were killed in Veracruz during the first half of this year, according to government data. - REUTERS

