Restaurant sees massive upturn after daughter's viral TikTok video

Six seconds. That’s all it took to change the fortunes of a struggling Vietnamese restaurant in California — all thanks to a TikTok video that went viral.

A month ago, Lee’s Noodle House in Santa Rosa was filled with empty chairs and tables. Its owners, in the words of their daughter, would just stand there, waiting for customers.

“I wanted to share the video because their food is so good and they put a lot of work into it; (it's) very authentic,” said daughter Jennifer Le.

That’s when Le, 21, shared a video on TikTok, on Jan 18.

About 1.2 million views later, the place became flooded with customers.

Dozens of commenters said they looked up the restaurant's location on Google and were planning to visit and support the family.

Other viewers said they liked or commented on the clip in the hopes that interacting with the post would cause the algorithm to boost the video, a common theory among TikTok users.

“There are so many phone calls, that when you pick up the phone, it’s still ringing on the other side,” Le said.

Le says her parents, who have been in business for 20 years, are now working 12 hours a day and running out of ingredients — just trying to keep up with demand.

“My dad is so happy, so grateful,” Le said.

On Jan 21, Le posted a follow-up video in which she thanked viewers for their kind comments and interactions on her initial post.

"The amount of love & responses from the TikTok community has been insane! The comments section has brought my parents and I to tears. We are so grateful for all the support,” a caption under one of the videos read.