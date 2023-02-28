Rhino charges after jeep in India, toppling vehicle

The rhino which attacked a jeep carrying tourists on safari had a calf with in tow.

Eight people, including six Indian tourists on safari, were injured after a rhinoceros went after their jeep, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The incident took place at the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal, India, on Feb 25. The park is home to nearly 300 rhinos, as well as elephants, deer, fresh water turtles and a wide variety of birds.

The tourists had been taking pictures and videos of the animal, which had a calf with it, when it turned suddenly, said tourist guide Mithun Biswas.

He told the Indian Telegraph that “it was evident that the rhino wanted to cross the road”.

The jeep began reversing away from the animals but then the adult rhino charged towards the vehicle.

The driver lost control of the jeep, which went off the road and overturned.

Video of the incident, which was taken from a second vehicle, went viral on social media.

“We are fortunate that the rhino didn’t attack us the second time when the car toppled. We were all in shock,” the Indian Telegraph quoted Mr Biswas as saying.

Seven people in the jeep suffered minor injuries, but a woman tourist fractured her hand.

The English daily said a rhino attack in the area had not been heard of in the last 15 years.

The West Bengal forest department initiated an investigation and found that the “stray incident” was sparked by the vehicle being “too close” to the animal.

The department also said it would tighten safari rules to minimise human-wildlife conflict and to ensure the safety of tourists.