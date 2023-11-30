S Korea man arrested for setting fire to colleague’s toe

The man put a piece of tissue paper between his colleague's toes and lit the paper on fire.

Pranking each other was nothing new between two colleagues working in a bar in Gwangju, South Korea.

However, one of them took it too far when he caused the other to suffer second-degree burns.

On Oct 12, the man in his 30s saw that his colleague, who is in his 20s, was asleep. Claiming that he himself had been a victim to the younger colleague's pranks on six occasions, the older man decided to play a prank on him and share the video of the deed on social media.

He wedged a piece of tissue paper between the toes of the sleeping colleague and set the tissue paper on fire. He recorded a video of the prank and uploaded it on social media and the bar employees' chatroom, local news outlets reported on Nov 29.

In the video, the victim can be seen struggling to remove the burning tissue paper. He told local media that the offending colleague showed no remorse when confronted and even challenged him to call the police.

The victim needed six weeks of medical treatment for his second-degree burns.

The police plan to take action on the offender.