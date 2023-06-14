S. Korean influencer's body dumped in Cambodian pond

Byeon Ah-young's body was discovered wrapped in a red blanket and dumped in a pond by villagers near Phnom Penh on June 6.

They alerted the police on June 6, reported local newspaper Rasmei Kampuchea Daily.

Cambodian police later identified the victim as a South Korean woman, Byeon Ah-young, in her 30s who had more than 250,000 followers on social media. She had announced her retirement from livestreaming last year.

A Chinese couple has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspects, who are in their 30s, are believed to have disposed of the victim’s body to avoid punishment.

Ms Byeon had travelled to Cambodia with an acquaintance and was treated at an illegal clinic owned by the couple, according to media reports.

They told the police that the woman died on June 4 after receiving treatment there.

Authorities in Cambodia said on Monday that an autopsy was needed to find the cause of death.

But Ms Byeon's family had rejected it as they wanted to proceed with the funeral, according to The Korea Times.

South Korean police said they had requested the Cambodian police for a thorough investigation of the case, reported The Korean Herald.