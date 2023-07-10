 Sarawak engineer loses $3,300 to Taylor Swift S'pore concert ticket scam, Latest World News - The New Paper
Sarawak engineer loses $3,300 to Taylor Swift S'pore concert ticket scam

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour have been in hot demand since they went up for sale last week.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Jul 10, 2023 11:33 pm

SIBU - An engineer in Kuching was cheated out of RM11,530 (S$3,300) when he tried to buy tickets to the Taylor Swift concert in Singapore next year.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the 50-year-old engineer on July 6 saw an advertisement on the Carousell website selling the pop star’s concert tickets.

“As he was interested in attending the concert, he purchased three tickets at the price of RM11,530,” he said.

On July 6 and July 7, he transferred the money as payment for the tickets to an account given to him by the suspect.

Datuk Mohd Azlan said the man realised that he had been cheated by the suspect when he could no longer contact him to claim the tickets.

Tickets for Swift’s The Eras Tour, which has six shows at Singapore’s National Stadium in March next year, have been in hot demand since they went up for sale last week. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

