Scenes of horror after South Korea Halloween stampede

Investigators inspect the scene where many people died and were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul.

Emergency responders at the scene of a crowd surge in which more than 150 people were killed and dozens injured after they were crushed in a large Halloween crowd in Seoul.

People move bodies to be transported from hospital, after a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, on Oct 30, 2022.

SEOUL - Partygoers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds - that was the horrific scene in Seoul’s lively Itaewon district, as a Halloween festival turned to tragedy on Saturday night.

More than 150 people were killed in a crowd surge and stampede, the cause of which is still unclear, in this popular, cosmopolitan district of the South Korean capital, located close to a former US military base and renowned for its bars and clubs.

Tens of thousands of people – mostly young, and many wearing elaborate Halloween costumes – had descended upon the district on Saturday night, for the first major Halloween celebration since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

“My friend said: something terrible is happening outside,” said Jeon Ga-eul, 30, who was having a drink at a bar at the moment the stampede hit.

“I said: what are you talking about? And then I went outside to see and there were people doing CPR in the street.”

The district, which was immortalised by the popular 2020 K-Drama hit Itaewon Class, is a warren of steeply sloping, twisted alleyways on either side of the main road.

The crowd was exceptionally dense on Saturday night, eyewitnesses told AFP, with Jeon saying that even ahead of the disaster, he had felt unsafe.

“There were so many people just being pushed around and I got caught in the crowd and I couldn’t get out at first too,” he said.

“I felt like an accident was bound to happen.”

Bystanders help

The stampede took place in a narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon.

Faced with a huge number of victims, the first emergency responders were asking passers-by to administer first aid and perform CPR on victims in the streets, just next to the chaos.

The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.

Hundreds of ambulances lined up in front of the Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital, which is near Itaewon and where a large number of the victims were taken.

At the scene, which had been cordoned off by the police and was bathed in red from hundreds of flashing lights, music continued to play from some bars.

Dazed passers-by sat on the sidewalk, checking their phones. Some comforted and hugged each other even as others – seemingly unaware of the scale of the tragedy that had unfolded just next to them, continued to celebrate.

Hours after the diasaster, Marwan, a 24-year-old Moroccan who has lived in South Korea for six years, was walking around the neighbourhood still trying to process what had happened.

“Three of my friends died today. I used to hang out with them every weekend in Itaewon and now they’re dead. There were no bodyguards or owners trying to stop the situation.”

Lee Hyun-se, 23, who was dressed as the Joker, said: “I wasn’t at the site of the accident, but I later saw people being carried away (in stretchers) and it was so heartbreaking.”

#BREAKING: #SouthKorea's fire department said 81 people have breathing problems after the #stampede at Itaewon in #Seoul, South Korea Saturday night when over 100 thousand revellers crammed into the place for #Halloween celebrations.#SeoulStampede pic.twitter.com/QwyWcYTj43 — Media Warrior (@MediaWarriorY) October 29, 2022

Police investigators scoured the debris-strewn alleyways.

“It’s always crowded, but nothing like this has ever happened before,” Ju Young Possamai, 24, a bartender in the Itaewon district told AFP.

“I’ve been to a lot of Halloween parties in Korea,” he said, adding: “I never thought that something like this could happen in Korea, especially in Itaewon.”

NATIONAL MOURNING

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday declared a national mourning period, saying it was miserable to see such a disaster happening in the heart of Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported.

“It’s truly horrific,” Mr Yoon said, adding that Saturday’s “tragedy and disaster should never have happened.”

“As president, who is responsible for the people’s lives and safety, my heart is heavy and I struggle to cope with my grief,” he said.

“The government will designate the period from today until the accident is brought under control as a period of national mourning and will place top priority in administrative affairs in recovery and follow-up measures.”

President Yoon walks around the site of the disaster. PHOTO: AFP

Mr Yoon expressed his condolences over the deaths and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, saying the government will support funeral preparations and fully mobilise emergency medical services to treat patients, including by assigning public servants individually to those requiring assistance.

“The most important thing is to determine the cause of the accident,” he said. “We will thoroughly investigate the cause... and make fundamental improvements so that similar accidents do not happen again in the future.” - AFP, REUTERS, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK