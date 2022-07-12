 Scoot flight headed to S'pore makes U-turn back to Perth for emergency landing over technical fault, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Scoot flight headed to S'pore makes U-turn back to Perth for emergency landing over technical fault

Scoot flight headed to S'pore makes U-turn back to Perth for emergency landing over technical fault
The technical fault on the Scoot aircraft was discovered 20 minutes into the flight.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Fatimah Mujibah
Jul 12, 2022 12:28 pm

PERTH - A Scoot flight bound for Singapore was forced to make a U-turn back to Perth on Monday (July 11) night, after a technical fault was detected about 20 minutes into the flight.

The fault was discovered at 7.40pm and a decision was made to return to Perth, said Scoot in a statement on Tuesday (July 12).

Scoot flight TR009 could not proceed in time on Monday, as the required spare parts for repairs were not available in Perth and had to be sent there.

Passengers were offered the option to be accommodated on TR009 on Tuesday at 6pm, based on availability. Another alternative offered by Scoot is a relief flight TR5001/ TR9D, expected to arrive in Perth on Tuesday night at 8pm, with a scheduled departure at 9pm.

Local customers have been advised to return to their residences, and Scoot has provided hotel accommodation for the remaining passengers. Scoot will also assist customers with connecting flights from Singapore in the rebooking of their flights.

More On This Topic
Scoot's Taipei-Singapore flight turned back due to 'slight vibrations' on board; passengers affected by 18-hour delay
Scoot S'pore-Melbourne flight makes a U-turn 48min after take-off due to B-787 technical fault
Australian Kyrgios to face court next month in assault charge
Tennis

Australian Kyrgios to face court next month in assault charge

Related Stories

Thousands more evacuate in Sydney even though heavy rains ease

Sydney braces for more heavy rains and flash floods as thousands flee homes

Australia is part of Asia, says Foreign Minister Penny Wong on visit to Kota Kinabalu

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

AustraliaAIRLINESTOURISM & TRAVEL