Scoot flight headed to S'pore makes U-turn back to Perth for emergency landing over technical fault

PERTH - A Scoot flight bound for Singapore was forced to make a U-turn back to Perth on Monday (July 11) night, after a technical fault was detected about 20 minutes into the flight.

The fault was discovered at 7.40pm and a decision was made to return to Perth, said Scoot in a statement on Tuesday (July 12).

Scoot flight TR009 could not proceed in time on Monday, as the required spare parts for repairs were not available in Perth and had to be sent there.

Passengers were offered the option to be accommodated on TR009 on Tuesday at 6pm, based on availability. Another alternative offered by Scoot is a relief flight TR5001/ TR9D, expected to arrive in Perth on Tuesday night at 8pm, with a scheduled departure at 9pm.

Local customers have been advised to return to their residences, and Scoot has provided hotel accommodation for the remaining passengers. Scoot will also assist customers with connecting flights from Singapore in the rebooking of their flights.