Shanghai Disneyland shut down over single Covid-19 case

Everyone in the park had to take a Covid-19 test before leaving Shanghai Disneyland on Sunday.

SHANGHAI: Shanghai Disneyland was closed yesterday over a single coronavirus case as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with their zero-infection strategy before the Winter Olympics.

China had reduced most domestic cases to a trickle throughout the pandemic, but a flare-up in recent weeks has tested Beijing's determination to eliminate Covid-19 even as much of the rest of the world opens up. There were 92 new cases reported yesterday - the highest since mid-September.

Shanghai Disneyland closed after a woman who visited the park on Saturday tested positive upon returning home to a neighbouring province, state media said.

Disneyland said it would remain shut for at least yesterday and today "to follow the requirements of pandemic prevention and control".

The reopening date was yet to be confirmed, it added.

The park began barring new visitors from entering on Sunday, with everyone in the park required to take a Covid-19 test before leaving. Nearly 34,000 people had been tested by yesterday morning, the government said, with all tests negative.

State media footage showed scores of health workers in hazmat suits inside Disneyland, as masked visitors waited underneath fireworks at the park's landmark castle.

The closure comes after Beijing's newly opened Universal Studios said on Saturday that close contacts of infected people had been found among the previous weekend's visitors. All staff at that theme park - which entered a "state of emergency prevention" on Friday - have tested negative and no trace of the virus has been detected on the site.

At a press conference yesterday, deputy chief of Beijing's disease control centre Pang Xinghuo said the current outbreak remained "severe and complex", especially as the weather turns colder.

At least three districts in the capital have closed cinemas and other entertainment venues in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.