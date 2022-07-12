Shanghai kid flips out and threatens to kill after being told to leave hoverboard at home for PCR test

For a 10-year-old boy in Shanghai, China, telling him to leave his hoverboard at home when taking a PCR test was enough to set off a tantrum of epic proportions.

A video of him acting out and even threatening to stab someone to death has made the rounds on the Internet.

Chinese news portals iFeng and Xing Shi Pin reported that the outburst began when he was asked to step down from his hoverboard while taking a PCR test at a housing estate in Minhang District.

According to Shanghai Daily, many parts of Shanghai have had to undergo mandatory PCR testing over the past week, due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

A commenter shared that the boy rode his hoverboard while waiting in line for the test, and was told by staff there that he ought to leave the hoverboard at home the next time as it was challenging for them to perform the swab while he was standing on it.

In response, the boy allegedly ran home, grabbed a knife, and returned to the site screaming threats and hurling insults.

A video shows him being restrained by two men wearing personal protective equipment as another takes the knife away from him.

While being restrained, the boy yells: "Nobody can stop me! I have to hack him to death!"

He then points at a man and demands to know, "What have I done to warrant this fierce behaviour towards me?"

At one point, he attempts to hit a man, before getting pinned to the floor.

When he gets up, he yells: "I'll kill myself once I get home! What's the point in continuing to live?"

He continues to scream and strike the men who are trying to restrain him, and also yells at and shoves an older woman who tries to intervene, saying, “I'll beat you to death. Get lost!"

Finally, he steps back on his hoverboard and zooms off, but not before chiding the person recording the video: "Why the heck are you filming? Is there something wrong with you?"

Man, talk about having a bad day.