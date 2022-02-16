 Shark attack kills swimmer in Sydney bay, Latest World News - The New Paper
Shark attack kills swimmer in Sydney bay

Feb 16, 2022 05:26 pm

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - A shark attack on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 16) killed a swimmer off a Sydney beach, causing "catastrophic injuries", the police and ambulance services said.

Local media said it was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

Emergency services were called at around 4.35pm to Buchan Point, Malabar, in Sydney's east, NSW police said. It said the Little Bay Beach has been closed.

"Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command, with assistance from the Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW, attended and located human remains in the water," it said.

The police offered no information about the identity of the swimmer.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Little Bay, but "unfortunately this patient had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do".

