Shopee M'sia listing for 'masturbation material' alarms customer; is racy influencer involved?

It seems you can find just about anything online these days.

A person in Malaysia came across some rather disturbing material for sale on Shopee's website recently.

The listing, which bizarrely displayed random photos of several young boys, was titled “Good stuff for sale.”

The 'product', priced at RM6,942 (S$2,150) and shipped from Selangor, was included in the "Personal Pleasure" category, under the Health & Beauty section.

The product's description (in Malay) was as follows:

"masturbation material to be sold.

vintage limited items.

used.

can PM (private message) to negotiate the price.

love ms puiyi"

The person flagged the post on Twitter on Aug 5, asking if it was real.

Jumpa ni kt shopee 👀😭 ape siot? Real ke ni pic.twitter.com/VPkRRNq6F7 — Nurul (@softcrocodile) August 5, 2022

Shopee Malaysia responded on the same day, stating they take such matters seriously and that "action has been taken".

The listing has since been deleted.

The moniker Ms Puiyi possibly refers to Malaysian influencer and one-time Penthouse cover model Siew Pui Yi.

Malaysian influencer MsPuiyi in the two ao dai photos taken in Hoi An. PHOTO: MSPUIYI/FACEBOOK

In April this year, the YouTuber and cosmetics entrepreneur angered Vietnamese fans by wearing their traditional ao dai attire without trousers.

She posted an apology for the incident shortly after.

According to Shopee Singapore's website, listings for products such as illicit drugs, prescription-only or pharmacy medicines, medicine or supplements with false/deceptive claims, weapons, cigarettes, and wildlife products are prohibited.