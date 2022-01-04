Sin Chew Daily reporter found dead in car

Kedah Sin Chew Daily bureau chief described Mr Ng Eng Boon’s death as a huge loss to the company.

ALOR SETAR (THE STAR) - A journalist has been found dead in his car that was parked in front of a shopping mall here early Tuesday (Jan 4) morning.

Kota Setar OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the deceased Ng Eng Boon, 44, was found unconscious in his car with the engine still running.

"We received a call from the Malaysian Emergency Response System (MERS-999) at about 4am informing us about the incident," he said in a statement.

ACP Ahmad Shukri said initial investigation found no criminal element at the scene.

He said the body of the victim has been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for Covid-19 screening before a post mortem can be conducted on him.

ACP Ahmad Shukri added that police are still investigating the cause of Mr Ng’s death.

Kedah Sin Chew Daily bureau chief Chen Shau Han, 56, described Mr Ng’s death as a huge loss to the company, reported The Vibes.

He said Mr Ng, who had served for 19 years as a journalist with the newspaper, was a dedicated and hardworking employee.

“We are all deeply saddened by his loss. He was very diligent and never complained if given any work assignment.

“Before this, I had told him to take leave and rest, but he refused,” he said, confirming that Mr Ng had never taken any sick leave during his work.

Kedah Elite Media Club president Kumaran Rajamoney said Mr Ng was a friendly and jovial individual, and always came to the aid of others who needed help.

He said that a few weeks before his death, the deceased shared many pictures of memories with other friends via WhatsApp and social media.

“I can only pray to the Almighty that Ng will be blessed with eternal peace. He will be missed,” he added.