Singapore man says his motorcycle brakes got nicked while shopping at Johor mall

It didn't take long once the Singapore-Malaysia land border reopened for there to be an alleged occurrence of theft.

A Singaporean man who rode his motorcycle to Johor Bahru on April 3 and parked at a shopping mall, got a rude shock when he found the front brake cables on his bike cut.

According to China Press, the man parked his motorcycle at the mall around 11am and found the parts missing around 7pm that day.

The South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters said a report of the incident had been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

On China Press's Facebook post (below), netizens commented on the man's motorcycle – which apparently resembled a Ducati – and highlighted the expensive brakes (Brembo M50 calipers) that were reported stolen.

The Brembo M50 calipers are performance-grade racing components that’s touted as " the absolute best quality available on the market today".

Based on the comments, not everyone seemed entirely sympathetic:

"Ask a local — who would ride a Ducati to a shopping mall?"

"No issue, get used to it and it'll be fine. I'm a Malaysian myself and my motorcycle has been similarly targeted. So if you're scared, just don't come."

"Brembo M50 caliper wor."

"[If] Malaysia is so dangerous, it's better to stay in Singapore. At least you can keep your Brembo."