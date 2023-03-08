 Singaporean dies in Johor road accident, another man seriously injured, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Singaporean dies in Johor road accident, another man seriously injured

Singaporean dies in Johor road accident, another man seriously injured
Mr Megat Omar Ismail, 57, died at the scene of a road accident in Mersing, Johor, on March 7, 2023. PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM/FACEBOOK
Singaporean dies in Johor road accident, another man seriously injured
This happened when a Nissan van crashed into a 10-tonne lorry in Jalan Mersing-Jemaluang, reported Bernama news agency.PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM/FACEBOOK
Amanda Lee Correspondent
Mar 08, 2023 10:11 am

A 57-year-old Singaporean man died in a road accident in Mersing, Johor, on Tuesday.

Another man was seriously injured when their Nissan van crashed into a 10-tonne lorry in Jalan Mersing-Jemaluang, reported Bernama news agency.

Mr Megat Omar Ismail, 57, died at the scene, said Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohamed Zainuddin Ahmad.

Malaysian Md Shash Mohd Said, 60, was seriously injured, said the Johor Fire and Rescue Department in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for clarification.

The lorry driver, Mr Muhamad Fazli Bahri, 48, was unhurt, Mr Zainuddin said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken by the SCDF to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.
Singapore

Food delivery rider dies after accident in Hougang

Related Stories

Police looking for driver who left crash scene near Istana

Four taken to hospital after car crashes into building

‘My daughter was trapped under the car and might have died’: Single mum recalls horrifying accident

Mr Megat Omar’s body was handed over to the police, while Mr Shash was taken to Mersing Hospital.

Mr Zainuddin said his team were alerted to the accident at 11.53am on Tuesday. A fire engine and nine personnel were deployed to the scene.

He added that special rescue equipment was needed to extricate the two men, who were trapped in the van.

Mr Zainuddin also said that the victim was confirmed dead by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health officials.

More On This Topic
Woman believed to be Singaporean dies in car crash in Australia
S'porean woman and 4-month-old daughter killed in Hokkaido road accident

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICACCIDENTSmalaysia