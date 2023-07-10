Soup ladle, luggage bag: Quick-thinking passersby in Taiwan subdue slasher before he kills woman

Closed-circuit camera footage showed the alleged attacker holding his cutter and being surrounded by three men in a standoff.

A young woman in Taiwan narrowly escaped death by slashing in broad daylight on Sunday after four passersby heroically stepped in to beat back her alleged attacker.

A man surnamed Hsu and his two adult sons were in their car when they stopped at a red light at 12 noon local time and saw a woman being viciously attacked by a man with a box cutter who had followed her into an alley in Taitung, a coastal city in southeast Taiwan.

The elder Hsu told reporters later that instincts told him that “if I do not save her, she will be killed”.

He grabbed a soup ladle from the car, while his sons armed themselves with a table fan from a betel nut stall nearby and the woman’s hard case luggage, and distracted the man from the woman, the United Daily News reported.

Closed-circuit camera footage showed the 50-year-old alleged attacker known by his surname Chang - wearing a blue long-sleeved top - holding his cutter and being surrounded by three men in a standoff near a sidewalk under the hot sun.

He was disarmed when one of the trio, the elder Hsu, moved in to strike Chang’s weapon-holding hand from behind with a ladle.

Along with a fourth passerby who was holding what appeared to be a metal rod, the trio subdued Chang and pinned him face down on the road. Chang could be heard yelling in another video: “Don’t press me down, the ground is very hot.”

The 26-year-old victim, identified as Ms Chiang, suffered slashes in the ears, neck, left hand and left thigh. Taitung police said in a press conference on Sunday the suspect was arrested and Ms Chiang was in stable condition.

Police said the suspect had a second box cutter in his knapsack and was being investigated for attempted murder. His motive and his relationship with the victim remains unclear, but local media reported that they do not know each other.