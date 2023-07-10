 Soup ladle, luggage bag: Quick-thinking passersby in Taiwan subdue slasher before he kills woman, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Soup ladle, luggage bag: Quick-thinking passersby in Taiwan subdue slasher before he kills woman

Soup ladle, luggage bag: Quick-thinking passersby in Taiwan subdue slasher before he kills woman
Closed-circuit camera footage showed the alleged attacker holding his cutter and being surrounded by three men in a standoff.SCREENGRAB: CHINATVNEWS/YOUTUBE
Jul 10, 2023 08:39 am

A young woman in Taiwan narrowly escaped death by slashing in broad daylight on Sunday after four passersby heroically stepped in to beat back her alleged attacker.

A man surnamed Hsu and his two adult sons were in their car when they stopped at a red light at 12 noon local time and saw a woman being viciously attacked by a man with a box cutter who had followed her into an alley in Taitung, a coastal city in southeast Taiwan.

The elder Hsu told reporters later that instincts told him that “if I do not save her, she will be killed”.

He grabbed a soup ladle from the car, while his sons armed themselves with a table fan from a betel nut stall nearby and the woman’s hard case luggage, and distracted the man from the woman, the United Daily News reported.

Closed-circuit camera footage showed the 50-year-old alleged attacker known by his surname Chang - wearing a blue long-sleeved top - holding his cutter and being surrounded by three men in a standoff near a sidewalk under the hot sun.

He was disarmed when one of the trio, the elder Hsu, moved in to strike Chang’s weapon-holding hand from behind with a ladle.

Christine Fan faced a boycott over her concert after she continued to stand by Blackie Chen in the face of allegations of sexual harassment.
Music

Christine Fan’s concert cancelled in wake of hubby's #MeToo scandal

Related Stories

Singer Wang Leehom’s divorce with estranged wife Lee Jinglei approved in US

Taiwan’s #MeToo: Actor Aaron Yan under investigation over influencer’s allegations

S.H.E singer Ella Chen says she was sexually assaulted at a young age

Along with a fourth passerby who was holding what appeared to be a metal rod, the trio subdued Chang and pinned him face down on the road. Chang could be heard yelling in another video: “Don’t press me down, the ground is very hot.”

The 26-year-old victim, identified as Ms Chiang, suffered slashes in the ears, neck, left hand and left thigh. Taitung police said in a press conference on Sunday the suspect was arrested and Ms Chiang was in stable condition.

Police said the suspect had a second box cutter in his knapsack and was being investigated for attempted murder. His motive and his relationship with the victim remains unclear, but local media reported that they do not know each other.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

taiwanMURDER/MANSLAUGHTERassault