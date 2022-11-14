S'pore man, 40, injured after falling through rotting boardwalk in Penang

The man had stepped onto a decaying part of the footpath, which then gave way.

A Singaporean man, 40, sustained injuries after he fell through a rotting boardwalk while on vacation in Penang, Malaysia.

According to China Press, the incident happened on Saturday (Nov 12) at around 11am.

The man, who was holidaying with eight other family members including his wife, was walking on the boardwalk at Chew Jetty, a popular tourist spot, when he stepped onto a decaying part of the footpath, which then gave way.

Both his legs fell through the crack, and when he tried to prop himself up using both hands, he sprained his left arm.

The wife, who declined to give her name, said it was fortunate her husband was still "young", as the consequences might have been more severe if the accident had befallen an elderly person.

She said she hoped the Penang government would ensure such accidents do not happen to anyone else, especially since the area is a hot spot for tourists.

A local also told China Press that just a few months ago, the same thing happened to another tourist, who ended up injuring both her legs.

Pengkalan Kota assembly person Daniel Gooi said he has been applying for grants for maintenance work at the various jetties, adding that RM100,000 (S$30,000) has already been allocated for repair and maintenance works.