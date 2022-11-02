S’porean dies in Taiwan after being hit by Porsche

The man was crossing a road not meant for pedestrians when he was hit by a white Porsche SUV along Dunhua South Road in Taipei.

A Singaporean was killed on Tuesday night in Taiwan after he was hit by a Porsche driver whose blood alcohol level was reportedly above the legal limit.

The victim was a flight attendant for United Airlines (UA).

Online news agency Taiwan News reported that the man, who is believed to be in his 30s to 40s, was on leave and had arrived in Taiwan earlier that day. It is not known who he was travelling with.

He was crossing a road not meant for pedestrians when he was hit by a white Porsche SUV along Dunhua South Road in Taipei’s Da’an District at around 9pm.

Taiwan News reported that he was struck with such force that the bonnet of the car was severely dented.

He was rushed to hospital but doctors were unable to resuscitate him. He was declared dead at 10pm.

Taiwan News said the 52-year-old driver, whose name was given only as Hsiang, is being investigated for offences against public safety and negligent homicide.

Yahoo News reported that Hsiang told police that he had consumed a few glasses of red wine while having dinner with friends that night and believed he was sober while driving home.

The news agency added that Hsiang claimed that he was not driving fast and blamed the accident on the dark and rainy road conditions. He added that the man had suddenly darted in front of his car.

A breathalyser test was done on Hsiang, and his blood alcohol level was found to be 0.58mg/l. This exceeds the legal limit of 0.15mg/l, reported Taiwan News.

The news agency added that there was a “no pedestrian crossing” sign on the road where the accident occurred.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a UA spokesman said: “We are saddened by this tragic news and are in contact with his family via the Singapore Representative Office in Taipei to do all that’s possible to take care of them during this difficult time.”

ST has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.