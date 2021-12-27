Staff at mosque in Indonesia change WiFi password, so teens chase them with machete

Two teenagers in Medan, Indonesia, have been arrested after they chased a group of mosque staff with a machete – all because they were disconnected from their online game when the staff members changed the WiFi password.

Indonesian news site Detik reported that the staff of Al Muslim Mosque had changed the WiFi password of the mosque while the teens were playing games at about 11pm on Dec 24.

Closed circuit television footage of the incident was posted on @tkpmedan Instagram page. It showed two teens entering an area believed to be where the mosque staff were.

A few seconds later, three men, believed to be staff, can be seen running frantically across the corridor.

The two teens then appeared walking out, with one of them holding what looked like a machete.

News outlet Kompas reported that the mosque staff lodged a police report of the incident.

On Dec 26, Kompas reported that the police had confirmed the incident and that the teenagers were arrested.

"When the password was changed, the teens were in the midst of playing their games or something. They couldn't get WiFi from the mosque any more," Mr Rona Tambunan, head of East Medan Police Headquarters, said, adding that investigations were ongoing.