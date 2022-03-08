Stranded in Britain, Ukrainian TikToker makes videos about the war that are going viral

Just a few weeks ago, Ukrainian Marta Vasyuta was a regular 20-year-old with a few hundred followers on TikTok.

Then war broke out in her native land.

From posting videos of her night out on the town or lip-syncing to her favourite songs, Miss Vasyuta began using her platform to post videos on the conflict in Ukraine.

It became content that amassed tens of millions of views, and has in turn made her a key curator of news on the ground in Ukraine.

According to the BBC, when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Miss Vasyuta was in the UK visiting friends.

She watched in horror at reports of Russian bombs falling on Kyiv.

She scrolled through Ukrainian channels on Telegram, where people in Ukraine would upload videos of what was happening on the ground. She posted the videos on TikTok and went to sleep.

"In the morning I woke and I checked my TikTok and they already had nine million views," she said.

"I just want people to understand that Ukraine is not only a problem of Ukrainians, it's everyone's problem," said Miss Vasyuta, who speaks fluent Ukrainian, Russian and English.

Her videos have had more than 17 million likes and she now has 200,000 followers.

She reads the numbers from her phone, still in disbelief, "saying those numbers I just can't comprehend it".

I guess a lot of you have seen these videos.

Well, hello, my name is Marta, I am Ukrainian and I am the one who posted them. Now I am on Twitter as well🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nNp7dBDjEv — Marta (@martavasyuta) March 3, 2022

Miss Vasyuta admits that trying to verify content can be difficult.

Even if a video is from Ukraine, and people are speaking Ukrainian, videos may still be from the long conflict in the east of the country that began in 2014.

Some of the videos she has shared have been confirmed by news outlets such as the BBC as genuine.

But even so, she believes that some people would rather get their news from social media sources like her than from the traditional news outlets.

"Some people don't trust even professional journalists, even verified sources," she says.

For her, being a regular young woman from Ukraine makes her relatable to a wider audience.

"That makes them trust me more, to trust my videos more.”

Now stuck in Britain, Miss Vasyuta has family in Ukraine and is worried about their safety. But by propagating these videos she believes she is helping the world, and particularly younger audiences, to see what is truly happening on the ground.