'Stressed-out' driver leads cops on hazardous 65km car chase, warning shot fired

IPOH - Seemingly on account of stress, a woman led police on a 65km car chase, and allegedly tried to run over a policeman and even hit patrol vehicles.

The 39-year-old suspect was eventually arrested, said Batu Gajah OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif.

He said at 2.50am on Sunday (Dec 4), three policemen on crime prevention rounds in Batu Gajah noticed a white multi-purpose vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner.

When they approached, the motorist started driving in a dangerous manner, he said here on Monday (Dec 5).

ACP Mohamad Roy said the suspect drove through Jalan Gopeng, then to Jalan Ipoh-Kampar, followed by Jalan Malim Nawar, and had to stop at a dead end there.

“Meanwhile, the policemen called in backup from the motorcycle patrol unit, as well as the MPV unit from Kampar and Batu Gajah, involving some nine vehicles in total.

“At the dead end, the suspect, who was surrounded, tried to flee the scene by ramming some of the vehicles, and also tried to knock down one policeman when reversing her MPV.

“The policeman then fired a shot at the back left tyre of the vehicle, but the suspect managed to flee the area,” he said.

ACP Mohamad Roy said the police team gave chase, with the suspect eventually stopping at KM29 Lumut-bound on Jalan Ipoh-Lumut because of severe damage to the MPV’s engine and tyre.

The woman was then arrested and taken with her MPV to Batu Gajah district police headquarters where nothing unlawful was found in the vehicle.

“The suspect, from Lumut, has no criminal record, and her urine test was negative for drugs.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect tried to run from police as she was scared and angry due to stress.

“Five police vehicles were damaged,” he added.

He said the case was being probed under Sections 307 and 186 of the Penal Code, Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960, Section 42 of the Road Transport Act, and Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

The suspect has been remanded for five days until Thursday (Dec 8). - THE STAR