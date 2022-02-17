Sudanese boy rescued after being trapped in garbage truck for 8 hours

A 10-year-old boy was rescued after spending eight hours in the crushing mechanism of a garbage truck in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

According to a BBC report, it is believed the boy was working with the truck, run by the Khartoum State Cleaning Corporation, and was pulled into the lorry as he threw in some rubbish.

He is now in hospital, but the police have given no further details about his condition.

Onlookers shared photos and videos on social media of rescuers trying to release the boy.

Eyewitnesses said one of the child's palms was visible – trapped in the hydraulic hatch.

The tough economic realities in Sudan have led some children to work in dangerous jobs.

According to Unicef, around three million Sudanese children are out of school.

They work in a variety of jobs such as cleaning, vending, bricklaying and rubbish collection – risking exploitation and abuse.