Supermarket in Malaysia fined for physical distancing breach

Several people were filmed jostling for drinks that were on sale for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

A supermarket in Perak, Malaysia has been fined RM1,000 (S$323) for failing to ensure physical distancing on its premises on Jan 7, when a sale sparked a shopping frenzy.

In video clips circulating on Facebook, a crowd is seen grabbing cartons of Coca-Cola and piling them into shopping carts.

A man who filmed the scene said in Mandarin: "They're snatching the drinks, it looks like a robbery, so scary."

He added that a carton of soft drinks was going for RM20.88 (S$6.70).

The clips soon caught the attention of the authorities.

"A RM1,000 (S$323) compound notice was issued to the supermarket's management for breach of standard operating procedures for failing to ensure physical distancing," said Manjung district police chief Assistant Commissioner Police Nor Omar Sappi on Jan 9.

Although Malaysia has moved to phase four of its National Recovery Plan, individuals are expected to obey the Standard Operating Procedures, which includes social distancing.