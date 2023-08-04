Suspect caught after stabbing teacher multiple times in Daejeon, South Korea

The attack in the high school came a day after a stabbing rampage in Bundang, Seongnam, left 14 wounded.

SEOUL - A man in his 20s was caught hours after stabbing a teacher at a high school in Daejeon, South Korea, on Friday, the police said.

According to Daejeon Daedeok Police Station, the suspect entered the high school in Daedeok-gu at around 10am and stabbed the teacher, aged 49, multiple times before fleeing.

Around 200 police force was mobilised to catch the suspect.

The man was nabbed some 8km away from the scene at around 12.20pm.

The suspect reportedly entered the school claiming he was an alumnus and asked for the teacher, who was in class at the time.

The attack then occurred in a corridor, police said. The teacher sought help and was taken to a hospital for surgery.

The police are looking into the motive behind the attack. The suspect reportedly told the police he was a student of the injured teacher.

The incident came a day after a vehicle attack and stabbing rampage in Bundang, Seongnam, which left 14 wounded with two in critical condition.

Separately, another man in his 20s was caught holding sharp objects at the Express Bus Terminal in Seocho-gu, Seoul on Friday.

Police said they arrested the man after they received an emergency call at around 10.40am. They confiscated two potential weapons from the man.

No damages or casualties were reported.