Suspect high on drugs bites off KL cop’s finger at police station

Apr 19, 2023 04:52 pm

KUALA LUMPUR - A man high on drugs bit off a policeman’s finger in the Malaysian capital on Monday.

Cheras Police Assistant Commander Zam Halim Jamaluddin said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident took place at around 10.15pm on Monday at the Sungai Besi police station.

Mr Zam said the suspect, who was at the station’s guard post, had threatened to throw acid and proceeded to splash a liquid from a water bottle onto a policeman before forcing his way into the police station.

“A scuffle ensued between the suspect, the victim and two other policemen, where the suspect bit off the (tip of the) victim’s ring finger,” he said.

“The suspect was arrested… he also sustained light injuries. The 34-year-old man is wanted for a cheating case and urine tests showed he was positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he added.

Further investigations showed that the suspect had received psychiatric treatment in 2020, but did not possess a treatment card.

He has been remanded until Friday. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

