SUV driver knocks down girlfriend, runs her over, again and again

Horrendous images of a man running a woman over repeatedly have emerged from China.

The woman died and the man has been arrested.

The two were in a relationship, Apple Daily reported.

Local police confirmed it happened in Tangshan, a city in Hebei province, on Tuesday (Aug 2).

Police said they got a report about the incident a little before noon and dispatched officers to the scene.

It appears that the two had an argument and the man knocked the woman down with his SUV, near a swimming pool.

Onlookers rushed to get her out of the way but had to back off as the SUV turned around and came barrelling back.

It even rammed into another car as it tried to get to the woman lying on the ground.

Eventually it ran over her again and again.

By the time help arrived and the woman, reportedly surnamed Wang, was rushed to hospital, it was too late. She succumbed to her injuries.

The man had also fled. But he was reportedly arrested about three hours later.

Apple Daily’s report about the incident included graphic video, which is extremely distressing to watch.

Tangshan was in the news in June this year after a group of women were brutally assaulted in a restaurant there.

The incident caused widespread outrage in China and the way the police handled the case was itself being investigated, with several officers being probed for "severe disciplinary violations".