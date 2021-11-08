Sydney to further ease Covid-19 curbs as vaccination rate rises

Close to 90 per cent of people in New South Wales have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

SYDNEY: Australia's largest city will further ease social distancing curbs today, a month after emerging from a coronavirus lockdown that lasted nearly 100 days, as close to 90 per cent of people have received both doses of vaccine, officials said.

Although limited to people who are fully inoculated, the relaxation in the state of New South Wales, and its capital Sydney, lifts limits on house guests or outdoor gatherings, among other measures.

"We're leading the nation out of the pandemic," said state Premier Dominic Perrottet, as he called for a "final push" to reach, and even surpass, a milestone of 95 per cent vaccinations.

Several hundred people held an anti-vaccine protest yesterday in Sydney, but such opposition is slight in Australia, where polls show vaccination opponents are few.

The neighbouring south-eastern state of Victoria recorded the majority of Australia's 1,417 new coronavirus cases, with public health figures showing 10 more deaths.

Australia crossed the 80 per cent mark of full inoculations on Saturday.

"That should give us all confidence in terms of opening up," federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told broadcaster Channel 9 in an interview yesterday.

Australia eased international border curbs last Monday for the first time during the pandemic, but only for its vaccinated public from states with high levels of inoculation.

However, domestic travel is still hindered, as most states and territories keep internal borders shut. Western Australia state will reopen when it hits the 90 per cent level of double vaccine doses, its premier said.