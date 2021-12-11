World

Taiwan confirms first case of Omicron variant

The infection was detected in a traveller from Eswatini, who was already in quarantine.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 11, 2021 10:45 pm

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan's government said on Saturday (Dec 11) that it had detected the island's first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infection was detected in a traveller from Eswatini, who was already in quarantine, as is the case for all arrivals into Taiwan.

The traveller was asymptomatic.

Ten other people seated in front of and behind the traveller on the incoming flight had been under home quarantine and had all tested negative, the centre said.

