Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel

Mr Ou Yang Li-hsing was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 06, 2022 02:55 pm

TAIPEI (AFP) - A top official involved in Taiwan’s missile production died of heart problems Saturday (Aug 6), according to the army-owned institute where he worked .

Mr Ouyang Li-hsing was vice-president of the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and had travelled to the south of the island for business, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.

In a statement posted on its website, the institute confirmed Mr Ouyang was found unconscious at a hotel in Hengchun, Pingtung county on Saturday morning.

“Forensic examination found that the cause of death was myocardial infarction and angina pectoris,” it said.

Mr Ouyang had taken over the position earlier this year and was tasked with supervising “the production of various types of missiles”, the report said.

His death comes as Beijing presses ahead with exercises aimed at practising a blockade and ultimate invasion of Taiwan, after United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

Beijing flew several missiles directly over Taiwan’s main island in the drills, Chinese state media said on Friday (Aug 5).

But Taipei has refused to confirm or deny the flight paths, citing intelligence concerns.

The island’s government is trying to accelerate its own missile production in the face of the increasing military threat posed by China.

China’s ruling Communist Party sees the island as part of its territory and has vowed to one day take it, by force if necessary.

