Talking of crime - hey there goes my earphone

This Chilean TV reporter was live on air when he had to deal with an intruder.

A parrot came and perched on his shoulder.

Nicolas Krumm just smiled and went on with his report in Spanish.

The bird was interested in a white object nearby - his earphone.

And before he could react, the parrot plucked it out of his ear.

Mr Krumm tried to make a grab for it but the bird flew away.

And guess what he was reporting on - crime.

He was quoted as saying later: 'I had to carry on talking because we were in the middle of a live broadcast.

'Right at the moment when I'm trying to make sure the cameraman has seen the parrot, it takes my earpiece.

'It wasn't something I wanted to comment on right at that second because we were dealing with a sensitive subject which was a residential break-in and I considered the most prudent thing was to carry on with the broadcast.'

The bird’s interest in the device turned out to be shortlived and the earphone was soon found nearby.

Earlier this year, it was reported that in New Zealand a bird flew off with a camera that was still recording, before dropping it, yielding some amazing footage.