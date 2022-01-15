Teacher raped 13 school girls in Indonesia, impregnated at least 7 of them

Prosecutors are seeking to charge Herry Wirawan with the death penalty.

He was a teacher and a founder of an Islamic boarding school in Bandung, Indonesia.

And for a period of five years between 2016 and 2021, Herry Wirawan, 36, raped 13 of his students, some of them as young as 13 years old.

At least seven of the students were impregnated by him and have given birth to eight babies.

He is yet to be sentenced for his crimes, and prosecutors and politicians in Indonesia have demanded he face the death penalty and chemical castration.

The rape incidents alledgedly took place in school and at hotels, for which he used school donations to pay.

It has been reported that the majority of the victims come from poor families, and attended the school for free.

Herry is married and has three children with his wife.

According to a representative from the High Prosecutor's Head Office, Mr Asep N. Mulyana, Herry's wife had caught him doing indecent acts with one of the victims.

When she suspected that one of the victims' babies were his, Herry told his wife to mind her own business.

Mr Asep added that his wife had also helped take care of the victims' children, afraid to report her husband as she was "brainwashed".

On Jan 11, prosecutors from the West Java Prosecutors Office asked for Herry to be given the death penalty, viewing his misdoings as a "grave crime".

The prosecutors also charged Herry to pay a fine of 500 million rupiah (S$47,000) and restitution fees of 331 million rupiah (S$31,000) to each victim.

The prosecutors have also urged the judge to impose additional penalties, including chemical castration.

Chemical castration involves the administering of anaphrodisiac drugs that lower testosterone levels.

In 2016, the Indonesian parliament passed a law authorising chemical castration for child rapists for a maximum period of two years.