Teacher in Terengganu hits, shoves boy for fidgeting

The boy staggered backwards when he got hit by the man.

Malaysia's Ministry of Education (KPM) has launched an investigation into a claim by a teacher who witnessed a boy getting smacked by his teacher in plain view of guests at a school event in Terengganu.

Mr Fadli Salleh posted on Facebook a recording of a man, believed to be a teacher at the school, berating a boy before smacking him in the face so hard that the boy staggered backwards.

The man continued to berate the boy before shoving him, causing him stagger a few steps to his left.

Local media reported that the boy apparently fidgeted when the national anthem was being played.

"KPM is aware of a video circulating online that shows a teacher behaving roughly towards a student during an official event at the school," said the ministry.

"We will investigate and resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

Mr Fadli, a teacher, wrote on the video clip that that he did not care about the consequences from calling out the teacher's actions. He was also appalled that the incident happened in front of guests, which included government officials.

"We want people to respect us yet our behaviour angers them," he wrote on Facebook.

KPM advises educators to be ethical and professional. "KPM is committed to maintaining the well-being of its students, teachers and all other employees."