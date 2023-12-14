 Teacher in Terengganu hits, shoves boy for fidgeting , Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Teacher in Terengganu hits, shoves boy for fidgeting

Teacher in Terengganu hits, shoves boy for fidgeting
The boy staggered backwards when he got hit by the man.PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Dec 14, 2023 04:13 pm

Malaysia's Ministry of Education (KPM) has launched an investigation into a claim by a teacher who witnessed a boy getting smacked by his teacher in plain view of guests at a school event in Terengganu.

Mr Fadli Salleh posted on Facebook a recording of a man, believed to be a teacher at the school, berating a boy before smacking him in the face so hard that the boy staggered backwards.

The man continued to berate the boy before shoving him, causing him stagger a few steps to his left.

Local media reported that the boy apparently fidgeted when the national anthem was being played.

"KPM is aware of a video circulating online that shows a teacher behaving roughly towards a student during an official event at the school," said the ministry.

"We will investigate and resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

The man claimed that although photos of the bus driver were deleted by an immigration officer, he managed to save a copy of the photos.
World

M’sian man on bus confronts driver for reckless driving

Related Stories

Medical experts in Malaysia call for stringent measures as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Hady Mirza comes in second on Malaysia’s music reality show All Stars Gegar Vaganza

Port Dickson cafe praises S'pore couple for clearing tables

Mr Fadli, a teacher, wrote on the video clip that that he did not care about the consequences from calling out the teacher's actions. He was also appalled that the incident happened in front of guests, which included government officials.

"We want people to respect us yet our behaviour angers them," he wrote on Facebook.

KPM advises educators to be ethical and professional. "KPM is committed to maintaining the well-being of its students, teachers and all other employees."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaschools