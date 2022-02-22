Teachers filmed burning students' mobile phones in backyard bonfire

Caught using your handphone in class?

If you went to the same school as these kids, you’re likely to get your mobile device not just confiscated but also burnt in a backyard bonfire.

An Instagram video posted on Feb 21 shows at least two teachers throwing confiscated mobile phones into a fire pit amid the cries of students in the background begging them not to do so.

The exact location of the school is not stated, but many are under the assumption it is somewhere in Malaysia since the video was also uploaded by Malaysian news outlet, The Star.

In the recording, women wearing tudung (presumably educators) are seen throwing several objects into the fire, including an iPhone.

The students can be heard pleading just before the phone is tossed in.

Many netizens who commented on the video said they were appalled by the scene, and that it didn’t matter whether the students were right or wrong – burning their phones was not the right thing for teachers to have done.

“They think the kids’ parents used their saliva to buy those phones or what?” said one commenter.

Another said some of the students might find ways to exact revenge on the teachers in response, such as vandalising their cars.

What would you do if your child’s iPhone got thrown into the fire by your kid’s math teacher?