Teenage boy and grandma in Thailand get engaged despite 37-year age gap

Like a page right out of Harold and Maude, a couple in Thailand have made the news for their brow-raising relationship – which marks a 37-year age gap between a 19-year-old man and 56-year-old woman.

Wuthichai Chantaraj, 19, met his now-fiancée Janla Namuangrak, 56, when he was 10.

According to UK media outlet The Mirror, they were neighbours in a village in the Sakhon Nakhon province, in north-east Thailand.

They came to know each other when Janla asked for Wuthichai’s help with cleaning her home. The pair grew close over the years, and entered into an intimate relationship about two years ago.

A divorcee, Janla, has three children who are in their thirties, and said that Wuthichai makes her “feel young again”. She also has grandchildren.

"Wuthichai is like a superhero to me. He helped me every day. Then when he was older, we started to have feelings for each other. I was surprised, because I had known him since he was a child."

In pictures shared by The Mirror, the pair, who first came out to their friends and family about their relationship earlier this year, are seen showing off their affection for each other.

In a video uploaded to Newsflare, an online video news community, the couple are seen holding hands while on dates.

Janla said that when they first told people they were "in love", many thought they were crazy.

"But he makes me feel young again and we have stayed together," she added. "We're happy. We will get married."