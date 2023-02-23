 Thai Airways suspends cabin crew over complaint on TikTok about uncleared food trays, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Thai Airways suspends cabin crew over complaint on TikTok about uncleared food trays

Thai Airways suspends cabin crew over complaint on TikTok about uncleared food trays
Flight attendants did not remove the food trays from the foldable tables at the seats she and two friends occupied on the plane before it landed, TikTok user Praewa_panicha said.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM PRAEWA_PANICHA/TIKTOK
Feb 23, 2023 08:19 am

BANGKOK – Thai Airways has suspended cabin crew members for not removing three food trays from passengers’ foldable tables on a flight from Singapore before it landed in Bangkok last week, following a complaint about the incident in a video uploaded on TikTok.

The employees will be suspended for one month without pay, the airline’s corporate communications team announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

It said the suspensions follow an investigation into the complaint.

TikTok user Praewa_panicha posted a clip on the video hosting platform last week, showing that the food trays on the foldable tables at the seats she and two of her friends were occupying had not been removed before landing.

No flight attendant removed the trays despite her ringing the bell for a flight attendant to do so twice, Praewa said in the clip.

A plastic water bottle fell from one of the tables during the landing, she said, adding that she and her friends had to hold on to the trays to prevent a “mess”.

Mr Edward Yong, a passenger on flight D7379 from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur, posted about the plane's repairs on Facebook.
World

Tape on plane armrests ‘commonly used for cosmetic cabin repairs’

Related Stories

Thai Airways probing incident of food trays left at seats during Singapore-Bangkok flight landing

Hong Kong woo visitors with free flights, after three years of curbs

Firefly flight from Subang to S’pore forced to wait out bad weather in Johor

This inconvenienced her and her friends, she said.

The cabin crew member in charge and flight attendants who were suspended have also been issued warning letters and must undergo “intensive” safety training before they are allowed to return to work, the airline’s corporate communications team said.

The airline prioritises passenger safety and has a checklist that flight attendants must follow before taking off and landing, the Facebook post said. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

@praewa_panicha

เมื่อแอร์ไม่มาเก็บจานให้ตอนแลนดิ้ง🥺 #รีวิวเที่ยว #สายการบิน

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - แพรวานางฟ้ามานา - แพรวานางฟ้ามานา
More On This Topic
Thai Airways probing incident of food trays left at seats during Singapore-Bangkok flight landing
Tape used on plane armrests ‘commonly used for cosmetic cabin repairs’: AirAsia X

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

AIRLINESAIR SAFETYTIKTOK