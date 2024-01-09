 Thai couple charged with hiding dead toddler in fridge, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Thai couple charged with hiding dead toddler in fridge

Thai couple charged with hiding dead toddler in fridge
Police examine the house where a boy's body was hidden in a refrigerator, in Nonthaburi's Bang Bua Thong district, on Jan 6.PHOTO: RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION
Keval Singh Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 01:51 pm

Thai police have charged two people in Nonthaburi province with concealing the body of a toddler in a refrigerator, local media reported on Jan 8.

The couple, Harnnarong Praiphanom and his wife Marisa Thong-iam, had failed to report the child’s death to the police, the Bangkok Post reported.

Harnnarong, 31, and Marisa, 25, were looking after the two-year-old because the child’s parents, who are Harnnarong’s friends, are drug addicts, according to Thai news website Thaiger in its report on Jan 6.

The couple said the boy died from choking on sticky rice. The claim was confirmed by autopsy results on Jan 7.

However, the boy’s aunt said she did not believe the autopsy findings. The police, too, said that there were many bruises on the boy’s arms and legs.

Marisa recounted that on Jan 2, she was sleeping with the child by her side.

Arresting M'sia drug lord might solve 70% of Thai trafficking cases
World

Nabbing M'sia drug lord can solve Thai trafficking

Related Stories

White whale spotted near Phi Phi islands, possibly for the first time

Bangkok’s demon statue banished amid rumours of animal sacrifice

Flooding in 5 southern Thai provinces affects 10 hospitals

At some point, she noticed ants crawling into his eyes. She also saw that his hands and mouth were filled with sticky rice.

When Harnnarong returned home some time later, the couple decided to put the child in a bag because they were afraid to seek help, Thai PBS reported.

Marisa said Harnnarong later put the boy’s body in the fridge.

The incident came to light when Harnnarong’s grandmother, who lived in the same house, alerted police to a foul smell coming from within the premises.

On Jan 6, the police found the body.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

thailandcrimebabies