Thai Court finds man guilty of killing niece, 3

Three years ago, Chaiphol Wipha, who became known online as “Uncle Pol”, was seen holding the lifeless body of his three-year-old niece, Orawan Wongsricha, and tearfully demanding justice.

Now, 1,316 days later, Thailand’s Mukdahan Court has found him guilty and slapped him with a 20-year jail term.

The high-profile case, which turned the tiny, remote village of Ban Kokkok in Mukdahan’s Don Luang district into a bustling town overnight, reached its peak when the court red its verdict on Dec 20.

Chaiphol was found guilty on two counts – causing death to another person and taking a minor below the age of 15 away from the parents. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail for each count.

The court dismissed the third charge of tampering with the body to prevent accurate autopsy results.

The convict’s wife, Somporn Larbpho, an older sister of the victim’s mother, was also charged with tampering with the body but was acquitted.

Three-year-old Orawan “Chompoo” Wongsricha disappeared from her home on May 11, 2020, and her naked body was found in the Phu Pha Yon National Park on May 14, some 1.5km from her home.

The victim’s parents aired suspicions that Chaipol could have been the one to abduct their child. They pointed out that the dog guarding the house did not bark, and the child did not cry when she was carried away.

An autopsy found many wounds on the child’s body and genitals, but the hospital did not confirm if she was raped.

Yet, the soft-spoken uncle made people believe in him as he repeatedly declared his love for the child and kept insisting he could never harm her.

Investigators spoke to 14 close relatives and found that all except Chaiphol had alibis. The court said Chaiphol was not able to prove his whereabouts at the time when the girl disappeared.

The court also noted that Chaiphol knew of the child’s disappearance even before he returned home, which it said would have been impossible if he had not been involved in the disappearance.

Though Chaiphol told police that his wife had called to tell him about the disappearance, the court pointed out that the man did not own a mobile phone at the time. The two families shared one phone, and it was at home at the time.

The court also noted that Chaiphol had told a monk at 10am that his niece had disappeared, though he was outside at the time.

The verdict also said that Chaiphol had tried to convince a witness to tell the police that he was at a rubber plantation nearby since 7am (local time), instead of being near the child’s house at around the time she disappeared. The court took this as the suspect trying to conceal his wrongdoing.

The court also said hair found in Chaiphol’s pickup truck matched the child’s DNA. – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK