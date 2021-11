Thai court rules protesters intended to overthrow monarchy

A model of the Democracy Monument built by activists being set alight outside the Constitutional Court of Thailand in Bangkok yesterday after the court ruled that three protesters’ demands amounted to calls for the overthrow of the monarchy.

BANGKOK A Thai court ruled yesterday that three anti-government activists who had called for reform of the country's powerful monarchy had violated the Constitution by making what it called a veiled attempt to overthrow the institution.

The Constitutional Court, ruling in a case brought by a royalist lawyer, said a controversial 10-point call for reforms of the institution by three student protest leaders in August last year was designed to topple the monarchy.

"The actions have hidden intentions to overthrow the constitutional monarchy and were not a call for reform," a judge of the court said. The court was ruling on the constitutionality of their reform call and imposed no penalty but ordered them and their groups "to cease further action in these matters".

The role of the monarchy is a taboo topic in Thailand, where the palace is officially above politics and constitutionally enshrined to be held in "revered worship".

The court case concerned a speech by Ms Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul calling for amendments to crown property laws, reducing the royal family's budget allocation and seeking the abolition of a law that prescribes 15-year jail terms for insulting the monarchy.

Two other protesters, human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, 37, and Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, 24, also spoke at the same rally.

A group of protesters gathered near the court yesterday, among them Ms Panusaya, who said overthrowing the monarchy was not her goal but that she respected the ruling.