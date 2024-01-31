Thai driver relying on GPS ends up on suspension bridge

Just before 6pm on Jan 28, Wiang Thong resident Makun Inchan wanted to use the suspension bridge to get to the other side of the river but a car was blocking his path.

The 38-year-old could not use the pedestrian-only bridge suspended across the Yom River in Thailand's Phrae province as a white Honda City sedan was stranded on it.

The Pattaya News reported that the car's front tyre was stuck in a gap about 15m into the 120m bridge. A woman driver was heard asking for help from passers-by.

She later told local media that it was her first time driving in the area, so she was relying on her GPS as she drove to visit her friend.

“I was focusing on the GPS and did not look around. I thought the bridge was sturdy and likely used by others. When I got stuck, I was scared because I was over the Yom River. I was afraid the car would fall into the river, so I got out of the car to seek help,” she said.

Mr Makun shared that the bridge was built about 40 years ago and is suitable mainly for pedestrians and maybe small bikes.