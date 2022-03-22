Thai man can't afford meal for daughter's birthday, so restaurant owner extends a hand

Ms Panumas Sroitong could not hold back her tears after she and her staff at Halo Shabu restaurant in Rayong learnt of the man's sacrifice for his daughter.

A kind gesture by a shabu-shabu restaurant owner in Thailand has garnered a flood of hearts and thumbs-up emoticons on the eatery’s Facebook page.

According to the Bangkok Post, a man had taken his daughter to Halo Shabu restaurant in Rayong for her birthday on Saturday (March 19).

However, he could not afford meals for the both of them, and told his daughter to eat alone while he waited for her outside.

The daughter refused, saying she would not have the meal unless they had it together.

The two then stood up to walk out of the restaurant.

A waitress overheard the conversation and brought the matter to the owner, Ms Panumas Sroitong, who stopped them from leaving and treated both of them to a free meal.

That’s not all.

After finding out it was the daughter's birthday, Ms Panumas served a cake to the birthday girl.

"I saw how much he loved his daughter, " Ms Panumas told the Bangkok Post.

"It would have been even better if Bella's mother were with us today," Ms Panumas quoted the father as telling her.

Here's a video detailing the incident in Thai, as captured by the restaurant's CCTV cameras.

Restaurant praised

Scores of netizens have sent messages of appreciation online to Ms Panumas for her generosity.

"I wish good things would return to this restaurant," wrote one user.

"I appreciate this. Hope for good business for you," wrote another.