Thai policeman delivers Grab order on behalf of rider who crashes bike

Mr Kritsanachai Sicharoen, a Thai police officer, helped deliver a food order on behalf of a rider who had fainted.

BANGKOK - A Thai Grab delivery rider who met with an accident was assisted by a police officer who helped deliver a food order to a customer on his behalf.

Shortly after the man, who was accompanied by his daughter, picked up the food order from a restaurant in Bangkok on Wednesday, he fainted and crashed his motorcycle.

The 45-year-old sustained injuries in the crash, while his daughter, 14, escaped unharmed.

Both father and daughter were not named in local media.

According to a report on Friday by Thai news site The Thaiger, the man was believed to have fainted due to hot weather and a lack of sleep.

Witnesses later reported the accident to a rescue team and the Chana Songkram Police Station in Bangkok.

Police officer Kritsanachai Sicharoen attended to the case.

When he learnt that the man’s daughter was worried about losing their income for failing to deliver the order, he asked the girl to accompany her father to the hospital, and for the customer’s address.

After delivering the order to the customer, Mr Kritsanachai informed the girl that he had left her father’s delivery bag with a security guard at the hospital.

His act of kindness won over many Thai netizens, who were quick to praise him for going beyond his call of duty.

One wrote: “Thank you officer! You are lovely. The Royal Thai Police should give you a reward for this!”

Another wrote: “I wish Thailand had more of this kind of police officer.”

The officer was also complimented on the Chana Songkram Police Station’s official Facebook page.