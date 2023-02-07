Thai rescuers dig through the night to reach baby girl trapped down well

The 19-month-old girl fell into a 30cm-wide well in Tak province, near the Myanmar border, while playing on Monday afternoon.

BANGKOK – Thai rescuers saved a baby girl who fell down a 13m-deep well in remote rural Thailand, with aid agencies digging through the night to reach the child.

The girl, aged 19 months, was immediately taken to hospital for a medical examination after being stuck in the muddy, narrow hole all night.

She fell into the 30cm-wide well in Tak province, near the Myanmar border, while playing on Monday afternoon.

More than 100 people joined the mission to rescue the girl, the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar, who was trapped for more than 16 hours.

A camera lowered into the hole during the rescue operation showed the baby crying, with mud on her face. Rescuers also lowered oxygen into the hole so she could breathe better, Thai news site The Thaiger reported.

The rescuers managed to reach the girl at 9.30am and brought her up to the surface an hour later.

Video footage from the scene showed rescuers in hard hats working at the bottom of a gully of red earth, and an ambulance standing by. - AFP