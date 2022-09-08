 Thai TikToker builds following with tips on frugal living, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Mr Phattaradej 'Top' Luechai with food that can be stored for one month to in Thailand on Aug 29, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Luechai creates bite-sized videos of himself buying cheap food in bulk and preparing it in small portions.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sep 08, 2022 10:34 am

BANGKOK - A Thai TikToker's tips on grocery shopping on a budget of just 4,000 baht (S$154) a month are attracting thousands of followers amid a global food crisis as Thailand grapples with its highest inflation in more than a decade.

Mr Phattaradej "Top" Luechai, 29, creates bite-sized videos of himself buying cheap food in bulk, preparing it in small portions, and trying out different menus for his viewers.

"If I don't live this lifestyle, I will not have any savings left," he said, adding that many of his nearly 100,000 followers are middle-class Thais, hoping to save for the future. - REUTERS

