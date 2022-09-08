Thai TikToker builds following with tips on frugal living

Mr Luechai creates bite-sized videos of himself buying cheap food in bulk and preparing it in small portions.

Mr Phattaradej 'Top' Luechai with food that can be stored for one month to in Thailand on Aug 29, 2022.

BANGKOK - A Thai TikToker's tips on grocery shopping on a budget of just 4,000 baht (S$154) a month are attracting thousands of followers amid a global food crisis as Thailand grapples with its highest inflation in more than a decade.

Mr Phattaradej "Top" Luechai, 29, creates bite-sized videos of himself buying cheap food in bulk, preparing it in small portions, and trying out different menus for his viewers.

"If I don't live this lifestyle, I will not have any savings left," he said, adding that many of his nearly 100,000 followers are middle-class Thais, hoping to save for the future. - REUTERS