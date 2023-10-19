Thai woman goes into labour at mookata restaurant, insists she will return to finish food

Restaurant owner Boom (far right) visited the woman and her baby in hospital after she went into labour at his mookata restaurant.

She was happily satisfying her craving for mookata at a restaurant in Thailand when her water broke and she realised she was going into labour.

But that didn’t stop the pregnant woman from wanting to finish her meal.

So she requested for the service staff not to clear her table, with the hopes of returning from the hospital to finish it – in case she wasn’t going to give birth that day after all.

The amusing situation was relayed over a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 16) by the restaurant owner, Yuthaphum Kaewkhem, also known as Boom.

According to Thai media, Boom was informed by his staff of the woman’s predicament – and her strange request. At the time, the staff were urgently arranging for her to be taken to the hospital.

"She said not to clear her table yet because she didn't get to eat much. If she doesn't give birth after reaching the hospital, she will come back to continue her meal," the staff told Boom.

Shocked, Boom then told his staff: "Tell the customer I will give her free meals for the next nine months. For now, she should focus on delivering her baby."

In a follow-up post the next day, Boom shared several photos of himself with the mother and her newborn in hospital.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the mother is a regular customer at the restaurant, and she had been craving for mookata that day.

The baby's estimated due date was on Oct 27, so she did not expect her child to be born so soon.

On Wednesday, Boom also posted a video of his visit, where he’s seen presenting her with food, a mookata grill pan and other utensils.