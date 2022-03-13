 Thailand lays out buffet for elephants in national celebration, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Thailand lays out buffet for elephants in national celebration

Elephants enjoy a "buffet" of fruit and vegetables at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand, on March 13, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 13, 2022 07:35 pm

CHONBURI, THAILAND (REUTERS) - Nearly 60 elephants enjoyed a huge fruit banquet at a botanical park on Sunday (March 13) as Thailand marked its annual Elephant Day.

Elephants are a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand and have been used for labour, transport, and battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.

The event is commonly observed in various other parts of the country, but because of the pandemic and economic woes, some have scaled down celebrations this year.

At Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in eastern Chonburi province, elephants were treated to two tonnes of fruits and vegetables laid out on an 8m-wide table.

After the absence of foreign tourists for a long time, the buffet and some visitors brought joy to the elephants.

"Of course, they get bored because they get used to being with people. That's why you see our elephants are very friendly to everyone," said Mr Kampon Tansacha, president of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

"People enjoy seeing elephants, give them food, especially bananas that they like and they look all healthy and happy."

Animal rights groups have long been calling for the elephant camps in Thailand to end animal shows and rides, branding the shows a form of animal abuse.

