Thaksin will be arrested and handed over to Thai Supreme Court once he lands on Tuesday: Sources

The former Thai PM will be arrested as soon as he disembarks his private jet in Don Mueang Airport on Tuesday.

BANGKOK - Police and corrections department officials will arrest former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, 74, as soon as he disembarks his private jet in Don Mueang Airport on Tuesday, sources have said.

Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she will be meeting her father at Don Mueang Airport at 9am on Tuesday.

Sources said police and the corrections department have also made a contingency plan in case Thaksin arrives after court hours.

If he arrives within court hours, he will be taken to the Supreme Court’s criminal division for holders of political office before corrections department officials take him to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

If he arrives after court hours, he will be taken to the Police Club, where he will be detained for one night before he is taken to the Supreme Court the following morning.

Sources also said that once Thaksin arrives, he will be apprehended by immigration Police and then taken to Don Mueang police station to record his arrest.

He will then be taken to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division from where the corrections department officials will take over.

According to Mr Aryut Sintopphan, director-general of the corrections department, Thaksin will be recorded as an inmate once he is handed over to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

He will then be placed under quarantine for 10 days once his records have been taken.

Since Thaksin is elderly, prison doctors will determine if he needs to be under the close care of doctors or not. If he is found to have a chronic condition, doctors will decide whether he should be detained in the prison hospital.

Once inside prison, wardens will consider allowing him to only be visited by close relatives during the initial period of his detention.

Visits, however, will only be allowed once officials determine there are no communicable diseases inside the prison. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK