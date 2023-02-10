 Thousands offer to adopt Syrian baby born under quake rubble , Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Thousands offer to adopt Syrian baby born under quake rubble

Thousands offer to adopt Syrian baby born under quake rubble
Baby Aya is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey .PHOTO: AFP
Eileen Ng Correspondent
Feb 10, 2023 10:22 am

Thousands of people have offered to adopt the newborn baby girl who was born under the rubble of a home in north-western Syria following the powerful earthquake on Monday.

When she was found, baby Aya - meaning miracle in Arabic - still had her umbilical cord tied to her mother.

Her entire family, including her parents and four siblings, died after the devastating 7.8-magnitude quake hit a large swath of Turkey and Syria, including the rebel-held town of Jindayris where she was found.

A video of her rescue, which showed a man running from the rubble of a collapsed building carrying a baby covered in dust, went viral on social media.

“I wish someone knew how to reach the child. I am ready to adopt her and take care of her until the last minute of my life,” tweeted Ms Paulina Queralt, a Lebanese singer living in France.

Another said: “I would like to adopt her and give her a decent life.”

Rescuers carry out a person from the rubble, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, Feb 10, 2023.
World

Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 21,000

Related Stories

‘Almost all of my relatives have passed away’: Turks in S’pore mourn loved ones, rally to help quake victims

Singapore Red Cross pledges more than $132k to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey, Syria

Film produced by Jackie Chan being shot in ghost town left by Syria militants

Baby Aya is currently in a hospital in the Syrian city of Afrin after she arrived “cold and barely breathing”, said paediatrician Dr Hani Maarouf. The newborn is now in a stable condition.

The hospital manager, Dr Khalid Attiah, said he had received “dozens of calls” from people around the world wanting to adopt the baby.

“I won’t allow anyone to adopt her now. Until her distant family return, I’m treating her like one of my own,” the BBC quoted him as saying.

For now, Dr Khalid’s wife is breastfeeding the baby, alongside their own daughter, who is four months older than Baby Aya.

As of Thursday, more than 20,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that left buildings toppled, hospitals wrecked and thousands of people injured or homeless across Syria and Turkey.

Rescuers are racing against time and the cold to find trapped people under mounds of rubble and debris.

More On This Topic
Rebel-held areas in Syria get first batch of UN quake aid, as death toll tops 21,000
As aid trickles into Syria, residents say too little, too late

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SyriababiesEARTHQUAKESAdoption