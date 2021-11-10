Thousands protest against Covid-19 rules in New Zealand

Protesters outside Parliament House in Wellington yesterday. New Zealand's double-dose vaccination rate stands at almost 80 per cent of its eligible population.

WELLINGTON : New Zealand beefed up security measures at its Parliament yesterday as thousands of mostly unmasked people gathered to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns aimed at controlling the pandemic.

All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in unprecedented security measures, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside Parliament.

While the demonstration was peaceful, many people were seen holding signs and placards with messages such as "Freedom" and "Kiwis are not lab rats" and shouting slogans as they demanded the government roll back compulsory vaccination and lift restrictions.

"I will not be coerced, and I will not be forced into taking something I don't want in my body," said a protester.

"I am asking (the government) to give us back 2018. Simple as that. I want my freedoms back."

New Zealand has struggled to fight off a highly infectious outbreak of the Delta variant this year, forcing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to move from its strategy of elimination through lockdowns to living with the virus with higher vaccinations.

Ms Ardern said last month the country would require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, inviting criticism from people calling for more freedoms and for ending mandatory vaccine requirements.

Speaking to reporters inside Parliament, Ms Ardern said: "What we saw today was not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders."

New Zealand still has among the lowest virus cases in the world with under 8,000 cases reported so far and 32 deaths.

It saw 125 new cases yesterday, and its total double-dose vaccination rate had reached nearly 80 per cent of its eligible population.

In neighbouring Australia, health authorities said unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to end up in intensive care units or die from Covid-19, with officials urging people to get inoculated.